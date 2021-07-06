GILFORD – Bolduc Park in Gilford is one of three New Hampshire golf courses hosting The Ultimate Junior Golf Experience at Foster's Golf Camp this summer.
Among the junior golfers taught by Foster's over their 28 year history is 9-year-old Elliot Perry of Bedford. Elliot is an ambassador for CHaD – the Children's Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock. Elliot describes how golf
lessons at Foster's Golf Camp reinforce his lifelong quest to never give up.
Elliot says Coach Ted Foster tells him "that you need to make sure you get the ball in the hole no matter how many times you have to hit it, just keep trying till you accomplish your goal."
Elliot was born 3 months premature, given an 18% chance of survival and has undergone numerous surgeries at
CHaD. He says his doctors were concerned he might never walk or talk.
Elliot says that, like his golf coaches, his doctors and nurses at CHaD never gave up on him. The vivacious youngster is now golfing and speaking with an
eloquence beyond his years about his mission to raise money for CHaD, where he spent 121 days in the neonatal ICU. Elliot recently applied his tenacity to his successful 121 Club fundraising campaign to build playgrounds for
patients at CHaD in Lebanon and Manchester. Elliot and his parents have spent years raising money for CHaD and encourage donors to explore options for giving to CHaD at elliotperry.org
Several young golfers participating at Foster's Golf Camp spoke about the lifelong benefits of learning to play golf. "Golf gives me a break from the stress of life" according to Jett Kirschenbaum. "It's peaceful, builds my upper body strength and helps me learn to be disciplined," chime in Olivia Bean, Brian Buzzell, Jack Perreault, Lillyan Medor, Teagan Monahan and Zachariah Alwan.
For more details about Foster's Junior Golf Camps see fostersgolfcamps.com or call 622-1553. Bolduc Park is an ideal course for young golfers and is a recipient of a grant from the Greater Lakes Region Children Auction to support Bolduc Park's programs for youth. More info on affordable opportunities for golf and disc golf for all ages can be found at bolducpark.com or by calling 524-1370.
