This time of the year we are again coming up on the U.S. Open. Is this an enjoyable time for a PGA player? Not always.
Do you remember last year when Phil Mickelson made a possible protest of a hole and received a two shot penalty? It is felt by some that he did it on purpose to call attention to the way the USGA had set up the course. He felt it was unfair, and perhaps it was.
I was at a senior major tournament in French Lick, Indiana, a few years ago, when I was an Indiana resident. Pete Dye, the designer of the course, was also there, and I have come to be friends with Mr. Dye. This course was one of the last he designed. I asked him of all the courses he designed, which one was his best. He thought that the course in French Lick was top of the list. He designed it so a high handicapper could enjoy it, but a tournament player should be tested. What was interesting is that it was suppose to have a full field that day, but on the first day of the tournament quite a few had dropped out. They did not intend on being embarrassed.
Every year the PGA sends the schedule for the following year. The player will then pick and choose the venues he feels comfortable with. He enters the ones that play to his strengths. Not so with U.S. Opens. They will play even if they have negative feelings about the course. That was the case with Mickelson. He pleaded with the USGA to be fair in the way the course was set up. In his opinion, it was not.
PGA players meet occasionally to voice concerns. They discuss rules and ones they hope could be adjusted. That is what happened for the year 2019.
In response to the criticisms of the Shinnecock US Open of 2018, an agreement was forthcoming to certain rule changes.
Here is my take on a few of these rule changes:
A recent golfing magazine gave its opinion on leaving the flag in when putting. Some like it left in the the cup and the majority do not. Personally, if I have a lengthy putt, I want it tended. I would have my caddie stand on the opposite side of the way the ball breaks. This gives me three aiming points. However I want the flag pulled as the ball nears. Now I would request he leave the flag in if he determines the ball is approaching too fast. Perhaps it might hit the flag and go in or at least hit the flag and not go too far.
Another rule change is allowing a ball to be dropped from knee height. This is good if the course is soppy from rain, so the ball will not embed. But if the course is that wet, the player can clean and place.
Can you touch the sand in a bunker? I am not sure they should mess with that rule. Penalty areas are just that. If you hit it there, you should suffer the result.
There are other rules you can see in a recent Golf Digest magazine.
There has been talk in the past of PGA players boycotting the USGA. They would like to manage their own rules. But the truth is, the USGA does a lot to try and make the game fair for all. They test equipment to be sure it is conforming. So my suggestion is to get along. Compromise if necessary. Play the game, win or lose.
If you have questions or comments please write to me at Dcharn1@sbcglobal.net. I would enjoy hearing from you.
David Charneskey is a PGA pro who formerly worked at the TopFlite/Hogan Test Center in West Palm Beach, Florida.
