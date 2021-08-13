A $10,000 hole-in-one contest for amateur golfers is one of the many prizes at the 28th annual Bolduc Park Golf Tournament Aug. 20–22. The 5th annual Chris Daigle Memorial Disc Golf Tournament will take place Sunday, Aug. 22. The tournaments are open to the public and to all ages.
Closest to the pin, a putting contest and an awards luncheon round out the action on Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. Pre-register to play by emailing golf@bolducpark.com or calling 603-524-1370. Registration is $25 for ages 16 and over, and $20 for 15 and under.
The tournaments will be played on the nine-hole, par 3 golf course and wooded 9 hole disc golf course at 282 Gilford Avenue, on the Laconia and Gilford town line. All proceeds from the event will help support the Bolduc Park Association, a non-profit, all volunteer group that runs the park for benefit of the local community. The courses are open to the public seven days a week, no tee times necessary.
