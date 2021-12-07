LACONIA — From Oct. 12 through Nov. 12, each Bank of New Hampshire office participated in the annual Banking on Kindness Funds for Food Drive, which in total raised $15,151.43 for 20 different food pantries across the state of New Hampshire.
Thanks to generous Bank of New Hampshire customers, the Bank collected $10,122.43 in monetary donations at their offices. Furthermore, with Bank of New Hampshire’s commitment to match donations up to $250 per office, the Bank’s match was $5,029 resulting in total donations of $15,151.43.
Each Bank of New Hampshire office had the opportunity to choose a local food pantry in their community to support, and were able to deliver the funds they raised in their office, along with the Bank’s match, to that local food pantry during the week of Thanksgiving. These monetary donations allow the local food pantries to purchase food to stock their shelves during a season when many are experiencing an increased struggle with food insecurity.
“Our customers have once again blown us away with their generous donations to our Funds for Food Drive,” said Chris Logan, President and CEO for Bank of New Hampshire. “Together, we were able to make record breaking donations to our local food pantries, and I am confident that those donations are directly impacting the lives of individuals across our state who are bearing the weight of food insecurity this holiday season.”
For more information, call 1-800-832-0912 or visit www.BankNH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.