LACONIA — The Colonial Theatre of Laconia, 609 Main St., will welcome ASIA featuring John Payne on Thursday, July 7, at 8 p.m. Payne, the front-man and lead vocalist for ASIA for 15 years, recorded eight studio albums and went on many world tours with the group. ASIA Featuring John Payne was formed in 2006. Their setlist includes all the popular classics.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 21, at 10 a.m. at coloniallaconia.com or by calling 800-657-8774.
