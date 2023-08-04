MANCHESTER — Sean Hoeing of Dover has been named director of operations and administration for the Diocese of Manchester, the Roman Catholic Church in New Hampshire.
He manages the operations of the Diocesan administrative building, including Information Technology, located at 153 Ash St. He also executes internal team development, faith formation opportunities, staff communications and workflow efficiency initiatives on behalf of the Most Reverend Peter A. Libasci, bishop of Manchester.
Hoeing has more than 25 years of experience as an executive leader and entrepreneur in the training, manufacturing, behavioral health and education sectors. He most recently served as chief operating officer of Constellations Behavioral Services in Portsmouth. Previously, he held various senior leadership positions at Safran Aerospace Composites after founding and serving as president of his own training and testing company, Learning Tools, Inc., for 14 years.
“The well-rounded expertise Sean Hoeing brings to the Diocese of Manchester, especially in organizational and policy development, strategic planning and productivity improvement, make him uniquely positioned to advance and lead the Diocesan Administration,” said Bishop Libasci. “In the same vein as Dennis Honan, his predecessor, Sean is a man of prayer and a faithful member of his parish here in New Hampshire. As a proven leader dedicated to his faith, he will make important contributions to the Catholic Church.”
Hoeing holds Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certification and a bachelor of arts degree from Providence College. He is a past member of the New Hampshire Governor’s Workforce Development Roundtable team.
