MANCHESTER — Sean Hoeing of Dover has been named director of operations and administration for the Diocese of Manchester, the Roman Catholic Church in New Hampshire.

He manages the operations of the Diocesan administrative building, including Information Technology, located at 153 Ash St. He also executes internal team development, faith formation opportunities, staff communications and workflow efficiency initiatives on behalf of the Most Reverend Peter A. Libasci, bishop of Manchester.

