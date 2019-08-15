CONCORD — The life of Eleanor Roosevelt will come alive on stage at Presidential Oaks in August for a history lesson for all ages.
Get to know Eleanor Roosevelt during a talented performance by historical actress Sheryl Faye of Massachusetts, who will bring Eleanor to life both as an adult and during Eleanor’s childhood years.
The performance will be held Sunday, Aug. 25 at 3 p.m. in the Presidential Oaks auditorium.
The wife of four-term President Frank D. Roosevelt, Anna Eleanor Roosevelt was not only the longest-serving First Lady of the U.S., but a very strong political figure and a well-known activist for civil and human rights. She served as the U.S. Delegate to the United Nations General Assembly from 1945-1952, and later served as the first chair of the UN Commission on Human Rights. She oversaw the drafting of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, among other accomplishments.
Dinner will be available for attendees following the 90-minute show. Dinner service will begin at 5 p.m. and Eleanor will socialize with guests in the dining room.
General admission seating is $15, or $25 with dinner. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for front row seating and larger chairs. VIP tickets are $20 each, or $30 for both dinner and the show.
Reserve tickets by calling Kris at 603-724-6111. For more details, email marketing@presidentialoaks.org.
Presidential Oaks is located at 200 Pleasant St. For more information, call 603-724-6100, visit www.presidentialoaks.org or find them on Facebook.
