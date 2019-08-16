CONCORD — The National Association for the Education of Young Children’s Commission on the Accreditation of Early Childhood Higher Education Programs granted first-time accreditation to NHTI for its associate of science degree in early childhood education. To earn and retain accreditation, programs must demonstrate a number of rigorous standards including curriculum development and field experiences for students. Diana Menard, department chair of child and family studies, said, "Achieving this accreditation helps demonstrate our important work in developing strong students to enter the early childhood field, which in turn supports working families and provides stability to employers around the state.”
Seventy-five students are registered for the fall semester at NHTI.
For more information about NHTI’s Early Childhood Education Associate Degree program, visit www.nhti.edu/academics/programs-study/social-educational-and-behavioral-sciences/early-childhood-education-degree.
