Sales of newly constructed homes throughout the Lakes Region have been very brisk the past couple of years and activity has increased immensely during this past season even during the COVID-19 pandemic. There's a huge calling out there for new maintenance-free, energy-efficient housing where the existing resale product supply is limited and in short supply. Brokers throughout the Lakes Region have been looking to new construction to fill the void. Roche Realty Group had great success at selling out Willow Pond at Long Bay, 54 homes after that at Nature's View in Laconia, followed by the sale of 18 luxury condominium homes on Lake Winnipesaukee at Christmas Island.
Our latest new development, "Highland Ridge," located in Tilton, NH, only a mile past the prestigious Tilton Prep School, has taken off beautifully. It has experienced very strong market acceptance. The developer of the project, Kevin Lacasse, has put together an eclectic mix of Energy Star efficient ranches, capes, and colonial styled single-family homes with many available options. According to Joe Macdonald and Jeremy Avery sales associates at Roche Realty Group, "Sales have been very strong to date. We have closed on or have under agreement a total of 20 single-family homes and we only have four lots remaining available for sale in the entire community. We have been very fortunate to attract a wide demographic of buyers...local, from southern New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and even North Carolina. Many of the new owners looked at new product in southern New Hampshire and found the prices and quality at Highland Ridge much better."
The property is located on a bluff/plateau with nice views of the mountains and gorgeous sunrises. Its location in Tilton is convenient to downtown amenities, off of exit 20, I-93, the Tanger Outlet mall, Market Basket, Home Depot, Lowes, the new State Liquor Store, car dealerships, and many fine restaurants. There are golf courses nearby, and a number of ski areas are very accessible. Highland Ridge is located on the corner of School Street and Rolling Hills Drive. Only 24 homes are located on approximately 50 acres and they are serviced by community sewer, water and underground utilities. Joe MacDonald and Jeremey Avery indicated that the ranch homes start at a base price of $299,900, the capes begin at $335,000 and the colonials at $339,000. The most popular design so far has been the cape with a wide-open floor plan, high ceilings, wide hallways, and a first-floor master suite. There is a total of 3 bedrooms, 2 ½ baths, an attached garage, and a full basement. The bright sunrooms have been popular. Avery and Macdonald explained, "we were able to attract a lot of buyers with our open houses as well as a lot of advertising and marketing, along with videos on social media. The property was advertised on over 80 national websites, newspapers, and the company magazine, 'Lakes Region Living.' Roche Realty Group's 3D Matterport® Tour, drone photography and HDR photography helped us market the property to a wide audience during the COVID-19 shutdown when consumers were not circulating."
This was an innovative new community to the Tilton market, which is considered the Lakes Region's gateway. Kevin Lacasse created a community that perfectly fits the prototype of quality new housing that consumers are looking for in today's market. Everyone is looking for energy efficiency and low maintenance exteriors, Lacasse certainly hit it out of the park when he created Highland Ridge, as evidenced by the 20 sales to date. With only 4 lots remaining, take a trip over to this new community and see what the buzz is all about.
•••
This article was written by Frank Roche. Frank is president of Roche Realty Group with offices in Meredith and Laconia, NH, and can be reached at (603) 279-7046. Please feel free to visit www.rocherealty.com to learn more about the Lakes Region and its real estate market.
