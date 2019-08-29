MEREDITH — Scott Knowles of RE/MAX Bayside again gained recognition for his sales accomplishments. Knowles was in the top 75 RE/MAX agents for the month of June, and in the top 50 in New England for the month of July, as reported by RE/MAX New England.
Knowles was the fourth top-selling agent in New Hampshire for the month of July.
Co-owner Chris Kelly commented, “With over 2,770 RE/MAX agents in New England, that’s a great honor! Scott has worked extremely hard to reach such lofty goals. Rob [Wickland, co-owner] and I are very proud of him and his commitment to his clients and customers.”
