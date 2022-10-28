New Hampshire

New Hampshire rankings are impressive and may be one of the smallest states in the country, however, we always rank right up there with the best of the best. (Courtesy photo)

New Hampshire has always been fortunate to land in many of the country's top 10 lists, and it's a great feeling to constantly be sitting at the cool kids' table. I noticed recently that New Hampshire was ranked 6th on the Tax Foundations 2023 Index of Business Climate, which measures an overall score for corporate taxes, individual taxes, sales taxes, property taxes, and unemployment insurance taxes. The foundation is the nation's leading independent tax policy research organization. It's interesting to see how our neighboring New England states ranked… Massachusetts 34th, Maine 35th, Vermont 44th, Rhode Island 42nd, and Connecticut 47th. Wyoming came in 1st. The worst states were New Jersey 50th, New York 49th, District of Colombia 48th, and Connecticut 47th.

If you look at out-migration trends for 2021 by the Census Bureau, it's fascinating to see that New Jersey and New York are at the top of the out-migration list, with a strong correlation between their 50th and 49th ranking for high taxes. The highest outbound state was California (1st). So we're lucky to live in New Hampshire, the 6th lowest in overall taxes.

