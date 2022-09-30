Lakes Region

 The Lakes Region is dotted with a kaleidoscope of fall colors. (Courtesy photo)

On Thursday morning, I woke up to the news of the devastating and catastrophic destruction in southwest Florida by hurricane Ian. Such a beautiful part of our country to think that such a powerful storm can unleash so much damage in such a short time frame from its record-setting storm surge resulting in a 500-year flood event. Our prayers go out to all the families, businesses, and communities who have endured this tragedy and now face the unthinkable task of rebuilding their lives, homes, businesses and infrastructure.

I almost felt guilty waking up the same morning as the news of the hurricane was on TV to beautiful bright blue skies with crisp fall air and patches of radiant fall colors in the distance towards the Belknap Mountains — yes the leaves are beginning to turn where New England puts on a seasonal show like nowhere else, and stunning foliage is just the beginning. Here are some ideas on where to venture out and take in some spectacular foliage displays:

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.