On Thursday morning, I woke up to the news of the devastating and catastrophic destruction in southwest Florida by hurricane Ian. Such a beautiful part of our country to think that such a powerful storm can unleash so much damage in such a short time frame from its record-setting storm surge resulting in a 500-year flood event. Our prayers go out to all the families, businesses, and communities who have endured this tragedy and now face the unthinkable task of rebuilding their lives, homes, businesses and infrastructure.
I almost felt guilty waking up the same morning as the news of the hurricane was on TV to beautiful bright blue skies with crisp fall air and patches of radiant fall colors in the distance towards the Belknap Mountains — yes the leaves are beginning to turn where New England puts on a seasonal show like nowhere else, and stunning foliage is just the beginning. Here are some ideas on where to venture out and take in some spectacular foliage displays:
• West Rattlesnake Mountain, Holderness
Looking for an easy climb, head to Route 113 on Squam Lake and you will be rewarded with a breathtaking birdseye view of Squam Lake dotted with scenic islands. Take the old bridle path. The granite ledges on top are perfect for picnics or stop by Walters Basin next to the marina on Squam for lunch or dinner.
• Welch and Dickey Mountains, Thornton
Take a weekday hike on this popular loop trail connecting Welch and Dicky. This 4.5-mile climb boasts nearly two miles of open ledges and the hardwood carpeted bowl between the two peaks offers a colorful kaleidoscope that's worth the effort. At the bottom, stop at the Mad River and get invigorated with the rushing water over flat rocks.
• Arethusa Falls and Frankenstein Cliff, Harts location
If you are really adventurous this 5-mile hike leads to a 600-foot high cliff and the highest waterfall in New Hampshire. The views of Crawford Notch and the Saco River below are awesome. You will love the state's most scenic waterfall with its fall colors.
Not only for nostalgic train buffs, these four scenic train rides will provide your family with amazing sights, scenery and fall foliage colors in so many ways.
• Mount Washington Boat Cruise
Celebrating their 150th anniversary this year, celebrate New Hampshire's colorful fall foliage aboard the Mount Washington or Sophie C. The vibrant colors of the multitude of islands and the changing shadows of the Ossipee and Belknap Mountains are one of the greatest shows on earth.
• Polly's Pancake House, Sugar Hill
Fuel up on fluffy homemade pancakes doused with local maple syrup. The setting is breathtaking, with open fields where you can see Cannon Mountain and Mount Lafayette like it's in your face. After a big breakfast, head to the Flume and bike the trails or hike up to the waterfalls. Finish off with the relaxing whirling sound of the Basin in Franconia Notch.
• Pick your apples at Smiths Apple Orchard, Belmont
I just got back last week from a birthday at this classic New England orchard that grows nine varieties of apples. Hot apple cider, cider doughnuts and a bag full of freshly picked apples made for a fun afternoon.
• Kancamagus Highway Route 112, Lincoln
New Hampshire's most famous scenic highway, this 34-mile stretch of mountains, rivers, and waterfalls offers many lookout points to enjoy the fall splendor with lots of hikes along the way. Venture out on a weekday during peak season. Stop at Lower Falls, explore, and take a short and easy hike to Sabbaday Falls.
• Cannon Mountain Tramway, Franconia Notch
Take a ride to the top of 4,080-foot Cannon Mountain. The views of Mount Layfette, Liberty and Lincoln are truly spectacular. You can hike trails along the ridge and then take the tramway down. At the bottom, visit the New England Ski Museum and Echo Lake with a beach, canoes, and scenery of the Notch in exciting colors. You can also take a short hike up to Artist Bluff for more colorful displays.
• 60-mile loop around Lake Winnipesaukee
Surrounded by three mountain ranges, you can discover all the beauty of the lake and the quaint towns and villages that dot its shorelines by taking the scenic 60-mile loop around the lake this fall. It's one of the most beautiful drives with so much to take in (including lots of eateries) along the way.
So, while you're out exploring the beautiful fall colors, if you ever need any real estate sound advice feel free to contact any of our Realtors at Roche Realty Group… we look forward to helping you in any way possible.
•••
This article was written by Frank Roche, president of Roche Realty Group in Meredith & Laconia, NH. Frank can be reached at 603-279-7046. Please feel free to visit www.RocheRealty.com to learn more about the Lakes Region and its real estate market.
