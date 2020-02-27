BRISTOL — Melanie Benton has joined the sales department of Old Mill Properties, REALTORS. The real estate brokerage office is located at 507 Lake St.
Benton has experience with real estate in the Meredith Area. She brings two years of experience in real estate sales to the firm, along with a 25-year background in banking. Currently, Benton divides her time between Old Mill Properties and clerical work.
A native of Meredith, Benton has lived in New Hampton for 30 years, where she and her husband Stuart raised their family. With her ties to the community, she is enthusiastic about what the Lakes Region and Newfound Area have to offer and is excited to share her knowledge and experience of the area to help customers achieve their real estate goals.
She has been active in volunteering with the local Belknap County 4-H and the Lake Winnipesaukee Historical Society. Hobbies include gardening, farming, fishing and boating.
