LACONIA — Sales at Lakeside at Paugus Bay, a new luxury waterfront condominium community on Lake Winnipesaukee, have been exceptional to date. Jeremy Avery and Joe MacDonald of Roche Realty Group, exclusive marketing agents for Lakeside at Paugus Bay, have been very pleased with the results of their marketing efforts. The agents have 17 condominium homes under agreement out of 32 luxury units in the complex along the shores of the “Big Lake.” It is anticipated that phase two marketing will commence the second week of June as construction has moved along on the completion of the last two buildings within a layout of four total buildings along the shoreline.
Joe MacDonald and Jeremy Avery commented, “It’s amazing to see how much work has been completed over the winter and spring months. With the landscaping going in, community lighting, pavement, walkways, and all the docking facilities in it certainly is impressive.” Both indicated the community has an amazing natural sandy beach stretching along 404 feet of waterfront with westerly exposure, longer sunny days, and dramatic sunsets. Diversified Marine Construction did a great job constructing the 16 slip permanent docking system and updated the four existing permanent slips. John H. Lyman & Son’s Construction performed a fabulous job completing the infrastructure and site work.
Frank Roche, President of Roche Realty Group, indicated “That the developer of the community DHB Homes of Londonderry has an excellent reputation in developing many fine communities throughout New Hampshire. Our company has marketed several waterfronts and residential communities they have constructed in the Lakes Region. I’ve always been impressed with their quality of work, high-end finishes, and execution of each project.”
Both Avery and MacDonald commented that each condominium home features one level living with direct elevator access and includes a number of floorplans ranging from 2,040 to 3,400 square feet with 3-4 bedrooms and sprawling decks. Every home is a corner unit with penthouses unlike anything on Lake Winnipesaukee.
Each of the homes includes a detached 2-car garage with visitor parking. The 4.2-acre site will be beautifully landscaped. In addition to the spectacular beach, there will be areas for kayak launch, picnic tables, and recreation space.
The interior of the homes feature high-end finishes throughout with expansive windows, sliding doors, granite countertops, tiled showers, custom hardwood, tile flooring, high-end cabinetry with a center island, and electric fireplaces in the living room.
The luxurious primary bedroom suite has walk-in closets, a tiled shower, granite, and access to an expansive deck for morning coffee and sunset drinks.
The first-floor units have two levels and a walkout directly onto the beach and the docks. Each unit features Rinnai on-demand hot water heaters, high-efficiency furnaces, air cleaners, and central air. The community includes city water & sewer and underground utilities.
The location of Lakeside is convenient to many fine restaurants, diners, cafes, shopping, grocery stores, big-box stores, and marinas. Gunstock Ski Area, area hiking trails, Bank of New Hampshire Meadowbrook Pavillion, golf courses, Factory Outlet Stores, and New Hampshire’s 800,000-acre White Mountain National Forrest are a short drive away.
For more information, contact Roche Realty Group at 603-528-0088 or 603-279-7046. Joe MacDonald and Jeremy Avery are the listing agents.
