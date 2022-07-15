I've recently updated everyone on the real estate activity for residential, commercial, and waterfront homes here in the Lakes Region. I guess I skipped a beat… just a little offshore of Lake Winnipesaukee's 72 square miles of water area is 258 unique islands. Six of the islands are connected to the mainland by bridges, including Governors Island, Lon Island, Black Cat Island, Christmas Island, Oak Island, and Worcester Island. The reaming 252 come in all shapes and sizes.
My personal interest in Lake Winnipesaukee island properties commenced in 1977, a year after I started in real estate. During that year, I listed the stone castle on Sleepers Island, which was built in the early 1900s. William Hale constructed the castle after having been to Europe and seeing castles along the Rhine. The craftsmen who built the castle were the same as those who built the Castle in The Clouds in Moultonborough. The property also had a barn that housed horses. I remember the barn was in pretty tough shape; however, the stone castle with its five fireplaces was a unique property. John Brady owned it at the time. I listed the property for $74,000 and put together a black and white marketing brochure with the heading "Who wants to be king?" Needless to say, it generated lots of interest, and my old steel craft boat shuttled many clients back and forth to view the property. I can remember one day, my boat broke down at the island (a common occurrence), and I knocked on the door of the cottage next door, asking if they had a phone. A real friendly guy with a big smile answered, came outside, and within 20 minutes, he had the boat started.
Can you believe it was Paul Blizzard? He told me he was interested in locating from Massachusetts to New Hampshire and finding a business. I later sold him Lakeport Landing Marina on Puagus Bay for $440,000. I can't believe how cheap prices were back then, but even at that price, one of the local banks would not finance it, and I was able to get the owner, Gerry Hebert, to finance it. Paul Blizzard was a great guy, and look how successful Lakeport Landing is today.
Over the years, I would sell many island properties, but one day John Goodhue took Nancy Clark and me over to Windswept Island in Tuftonboro. A close friend of his was thinking of selling the adorable wood shake cabin once owned by Bob Montana, who created and wrote the "Archie" comics. It was said that many of his comic strips were created in the one-room whimsical cottage with a stone fireplace. I loved the tiny island with blueberry bushes surrounded entirely by crystal clear water looking over the entire broads and Belknap Range with westerly breezes and blazing sunsets and sunrises.
That day put the bug in Nancy and my ears to locate an island property, and after scouting around for a month, we found a small camp on Welch Island, which has become a family treasure for many years. The constant cool breezes, lapping along the shore, and the gorgeous views are wonderful, but what resonates most…the sense of being on a mini-vacation, often just for a night, just far enough away to make even simple obligations fade from the back of our minds.
Island living seems like an idyllic lakefront experience; however, there are a few things to consider when determining if island living is right for you and your family:
• Unlike mainland waterfront, you only get the late spring to fall months of use, a disadvantage if you're a skier, snowboarder, or winter enthusiast. However, an advantage if the summer season is of primary importance.
• Island properties are quite more affordable than mainland waterfront properties.
• Island properties require a boat and a mainland boat slip, slip rental at a local marina, or use of town docking facilities with restriction of use.
• The majority of island properties rely on lake water for showering and cooking, and drinking water must be carried onto the island unless an artesian well exists.
• The water clarity is generally more favorable for island properties.
• The wooded landscapes, with large undeveloped centers of the islands, provide an ideal environment for hiking, exploring, kayaking, and swimming in a natural environment.
• Generally speaking, island living is more quiet, peaceful, and serene compared to mainland waterfront living. The lack of accessibility by car makes the experience more private.
• Many of the larger islands provide underwater electrical, internet, and telephone services.
• Several of the largest islands have common parking/boat launch areas on the mainland.
• Keep in mind that you have to be a person who does not depend on all modern conveniences. You must travel by boat, there are no grocery stores, trash needs to be brought back, sometimes the weather is not conducive, and you need to be adventurous your boat becomes your car…but the rewards are there if you enjoy this independent, carefree lifestyle.
Here are some current statistics on the recent sales activity for unbridged island sales on Lake Winnipesaukee:
• From 7/13/21-7/13/22, for 12 months, there were 22 sales on the islands.
• The median sales price was $686,000.
• The highest sales price was $1,275,000 for a 2,880 sqft lake home on 4.17 acres with 211 feet of shorefront on Mark Island in Gilford.
• The lowest sales price was $255,000 for a 1,900 sqft cottage on 0.39 acres with 100 feet of shorefront on Cow Island, sounds like a bargain.
• The median days on the market were 10.
• The total sales volume was $15,308,800.
• There are presently seven island properties under agreement at a median asking price of $550,000 with 16 median days on the market.
• There are currently nine island properties listed for sale at a median asking price of $778,000 with 43 median days on the market.
If you are out on the lake this summer exploring every nook and cranny, keep your eyes open and consider island living. There are some excellent choices out there, and as our family can strongly recommend, it's an idyllic escape where you can simply let your mind wander around in peace and tranquility with the sounds of lapping water and inspiring views in the distance.
•••
This article was written by Frank Roche. Frank is president of Roche Realty Group with offices in Meredith and Laconia, NH, and can be reached at 603-279-7046. Island sales data was compiled by a NEREN map search on 07/13/2022 at 10:00 am EST and is subject to change. Please feel free to visit www.rocherealty.com to learn more about the Lakes Region and its real estate market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.