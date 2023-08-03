New Hampshire is the 10th most expensive state in the U.S. to own a home, and the top-ranked for increasing expense, according to an analysis by real estate industry website Agent Advice.

Prices in the 10 most expensive states in the U.S. ranked by the analysis skyrocketed between March 2021 and this past March, but the Granite State was only one of three in which prices went up, not down, between March 2022 and this year. Of the three states in which home prices continued to rise after March 2022, New Hampshire’s increase was the greatest.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.