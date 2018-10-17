To The Daily Sun,
It’s that time of year again! The Meredith Food Pantry uses its own funds to fill the shelves in preparation for the holidays. It can be a monthly bill of around $3000.00 for the food pantry. The pantry cannot survive on the account funds alone; they NEED donations!
There are many, many families in need of assistance and part of being a community is to reach out and support in any way we can. With that being said, the caring educational people of the Inter-Lakes school system would like to assist!
The Inter-Lakes Education Association (ILEA) and the Inter-Lakes Support Staff Association (ILSSA) are now planning the 9th annual Indoor Yard Sale. These associations are the teachers and para-educators of the Inter-Lakes School District.
The food pantry is in need of help; therefore, 100% of the money from the yard sale is donated to the food pantry.
In addition to many donated items, there will also be baked goods and specialty themed baskets for sale.
Please support this yard sale to help families in need as the holidays approach. Let’s all chip in to make this event a successful one! Last year we raised $2775.00 for the pantry. Over the past eight years we have raised over $18,000.00.
The indoor yard sale will be Sunday, November 4th. This event will run from 8:00am – 1:00pm at the Inter-Lakes Elementary School in the multi-purpose room. The elementary school is located behind Inter-Lakes High/Middle School (21 Laker Lane) off Route 25 in Meredith.
Donations for the yard sale may be dropped off at Inter-Lakes Elementary School on Friday, November 2nd from 3:30pm – 6:00pm or on the morning of the yard sale Sunday, November 4th from 7:00am – 8:00am (no electronics or large pieces of furniture).
If anyone would like to bring a non-perishable item, we will have a collection box that will go to the food pantry after the event. Any questions, feel free to contact Alesia Parks at alesia.parks@interlakes.org.
The Meredith Emergency Food Pantry is located at 147 Main St. and is open for donations Mon. – Fri. 8:30am-4:30pm. Please call 270-1115 for any other information.
Alesia Parks, ILEA member
Dawn Lovell, ILSSA Co-President
Meredith
