To The Daily Sun,
The ownership of the New England Wolves Hockey Program would like to extend its most sincere “Thank You” to all of its supporters from the 2018-19 season. Host families, sponsors, rink Employees, press, players, parents, coaches and fans: thank you. We are extremely humbled by your outpouring of support for our program.
The 2018-19 EHL Premier championship captured by our team could not have been accomplished without the support of our Great Lakes Region Community.
Andrew Trimble
Gilford
