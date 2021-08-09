To The Daily Sun,
An elderly neighbor was alone and thought she had seen a stranger in her home. We, my wife and I, heard her in the doorway of her home calling for help. We comforted her, checked inside the house and found nothing unusual. Officers Brewer and Wall of the Gilford Police Department responded and were very professional in handling the situation and comforting our neighbor and contacting a family member.
Thank you Gilford Police Department.
William Shanley
Gilford
