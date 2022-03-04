To The Daily Sun,
I encourage Alton residents to return Phil Wittmann, a proven citizen representative, to the selectboard this election day. You won't find Mr. Wittmann on social media 24/7. He's too busy going the extra mile to keep life stimulating and meaningful for the patients he serves as activities director for a nursing and rehab center. When he previously served as an Alton selectboard member he directed that same intense energy and diligence to representing town citizens.
Charged with determining the value of membership in a regional association, Mr. Wittmann attended evening meetings of that association, researched and evaluated "the big picture," and determined that Alton residents would be better served putting that membership dues money elsewhere. He made his case to Alton voters and their referendum vote supported getting out of that association.
Mr. Wittmann will continue to focus on holding the line on tax increases, getting the best value for necessary taxpayer- financed expenditures and protecting citizens' private property rights.
Most importantly, he has displayed the skill set to pursue a firm course of action while conducting himself in a civil respectful manner. I urge you to cast your vote for longtime resident and neighbor Phil Wittmann, a true public servant.
William E. French
Alton Bay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.