To The Daily Sun,
When the government shuts down projects, people lose their income and must depend on the government; they lose pride in their professional independence becoming pawns of the government. Families can break up trying to survive.
Consider the second amendment of the 10 amendments to the Constitution that the founders added to the Constitution guarantees citizens their rights to their firearms so that they could protect their Constitution and the security of their free state if that state were threatened. The founders of the bill of rights' second amendment were seriously recalling Europe's failures. What would have happened in Lexington and Concord? The British were certain that they could count on no resistance as was customary in Europe. Shoot a few farmers and move on. The British were confident.
Turn in your arms you will be told. What will you do?
William W. Dunnell III
Meredith
(3) comments
how many times can you write the same drivel?
Correct Sir.
Another fine example of Trump derangement syndrome.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.