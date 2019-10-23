To The Daily Sun,
In regards to the WOW Trail being extended: what about the people who own houses and property or have access and beach rights along both sides of the train tracks? Such as South Down and all along Paugus Bay? Are they supposed to go around a fence to get to their beach? Are gates at every property and beach access point planning to be installed?
Kimberly Dirocco
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.