I’m dying... I have an incurable form of cancer. I’m not going to die tomorrow or the next day. I may even live a long time. At least until they run out of treatments for me.
Since getting that diagnosis I have looked at life in a different way than ever before.
This experience has opened my eyes to just how ingenius the medical people and researchers who care for me are. I see how lucky I am to be able to take advantage of their brilliance! If not for them, I probably would have been dead a few years ago.
The scientists who are desperately trying to guide us through this pandemic are geniuses too!
Why do so many people choose not to listen to them? Instead they choose to listen to a man that suggests they all drink bleach and swallow lights. Isn’t there something odd about that choice over what the CDC and NIH tell us to do!
I see posts telling us to just go with it, no masks, no gloves, no Purel. And if you die no biggie, it’s just your time to go!
I see people without masks because they want to make a statement about “freedom”. Have they always been so disrespectful, self-loving, and self-absorbed? Why do they wear a seatbelt, why do they only smoke in designated areas? Why do they get licenses for driving, fishing, hunting, boating, flying a plane etc. isn’t that an infringement on their rights?
So why is it unthinkable that they wear a mask and stay 6 feet away from each other and innocent people around them?
Back to the dying thing: I see how precious every day is! So my question is, why are people so cavalier about the possibility that may die from COVID? I have to believe it is because they don’t understand the reality of a possible death sentence! I hope and pray it is that and not that so many people have lost all sense of humanity
Francine Orenstein
Moultonborough
