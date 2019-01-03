To The Daily Sun,
Have you ever noticed how most folks you know approaching 65 are very anxious to retire and enjoy the rest of their lives? Then ask yourself why are these political fossils trying to hang on and do absolutely no good? I’m a fossil myself and I can’t understand it because it doesn’t make sense.
Power corrupts, absolute power corrupts absolutely.
Steve Fiorini
Laconia
