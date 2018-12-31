To The Daily Sun,
I think that anyone who needs to supplement their income with renting out a room for short or long term should be able to do so. We are over regulated in this area.
If anyone is renting to people who bother the neighbors, they should be treated just as we would any annoying neighbor. But to make a blanket rule that stops all rentals is wrong.
Our economy is such that people need to have extra income. People are losing their homes or not buying medications because they can not afford the increasing costs in our society.
Why are we so busy anticipating the worst and making rules that hurt other people just because of a few issues?
Katherine Thorndike
Sandwich
