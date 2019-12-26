To The Daily Sun,
“Every time I try to get out, they pull me back in.” — little something from one of my favorite movies! Not a surprise.
Anyway, I’m really not a political animal. Of course, when it comes to my vote, I take it as a duty and privilege. Don’t really call myself a member of either party, but this time might be a bit different because I’m worried about My America but not sure it’s going to make a difference and have to admit I am quite concerned.
Look, “impeached for High Crimes and Misdemeanours”? Look, being retired, I had opportunity to listen to a “lot” on TV. How much, exactly, you ask? Enough to have the three shrinks my wife set appointments for me with, go on Meds themselves!
So, who lied, Bob? About 97% of those who spoke! Should President be impeached? Of course not! So, that makes me Republican? Nope! Makes me a damned fool for spending a week listening to these “leaders” (NO) hash this out to come to a conclusion! Listening to what was said and then going on and reading everything I could find on people discussed, yup, all Guilty!
So, to the facts, quickly, Bob. Hillary lost! People very angry still! Never did get over, needed revenge. This is it! Will Trump be totally Impeached as in Nixon? No!
In fact, in 2020, re-election will be landslide for Trump ... but now wait. What about America? Trump not elected. Lake Winn turns to ice this Summer and Bernie is elected. What happens to My America?
My point being, with all of this, no matter what happens with the next election, no matter who wins, which Party will accept the Outcome and work for America?
By the way again ... Troops still in Iraq, Afghanistan other places? Did you hear anything mentioned about them? I didn’t.
Thank You For Your Service and Happy New Year !
Bob Jones
Meredith
