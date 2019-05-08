To The Daily Sun,
As a Republican deplorable, I see again on the news tonight that we do not want New Hampshire college students to be able to vote in our elections.
Could some highly intelligent liberal please explain to me what prevents students from also submitting an absentee ballet in the state or town where they are a legal resident (CT, MA, even NH, etc).
Or should we just let them vote twice for the Democrat of their choice?
Chris Johnson
Center Harbor
