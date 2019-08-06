To The Daily Sun,
On February 28, 2017 President Trump rolled back an Obama rule preventing those with mental illness from owning guns. Today, he is saying that mental illness and immigration were the cause of these two NEW gun massacres.
Both shooters were white, and both had a hatred of particular ethnic group(s). No doubt, there was mental illness going on, probably for a while. Maybe that rule could have helped a few victims recently. One shooting happened in El Paso, Texas. Where were all those "good guys" with guns I keep hearing about? Maybe running out the door to save themselves or save their families? Gun machoism is also part of this problem. I mean honestly, what guy doesn’t look amazing with a gun strapped to their leg wearing Batman pajamas in Walmart?
Let’s try to think why this has happened so many times since 2016. One example of many: In May 2019 at a rally Trump says, “How do you stop these people?” when talking about immigrants, and before he can finish, a Trump supporter shouts out, “shoot them!” And the president of the USA responds by smirking and laughing and says, “That’s only in the Panhandle can you get away with that statement.” And he is not inciting racism/violence at all? And how about the daily Twitter insult-child like rants? What a leader. He can sure dish it, but definitely can’t take it.
Candice Keller, an Ohio Republican, was quoted today (August 5) saying that the shootings were because of “gay marriage, open boarders, Obama, and (my favorite) drag queens!” I also love how people love to throw out “violent video games” as a reason. To quote my son, “That’s stupid! I play Madden NFL and it never made me a professional football player.” Drop the mic! It’s not the game, it’s an "illness" inside that person and Trump basically gives them the okay to "feel" their thoughts are "normal" and justified. I mean, he is the president, so why should anyone doubt what he says is not the gospel truth (eye rolling).
Meanwhile, I read that Mitch McConnell fell at home and fractured his shoulder. Let me be the first to say, “Thoughts and prayers Mitch!” Just saying it like it is, right? Because Republicans can’t corner the market on that saying or freedom of speech, Baby! Now, let’s wait to see what party I get associated with and why. I can just hear those fingers of fury hitting those keys with vengeance tonight. Honestly, it won’t mean a thing to me.
“Nearly all men can stand diversity, but if you want to test a mans character, give him power.” — Abraham Lincoln
Denise C. Burke
Gilford
