To The Daily Sun,
I read this paper daily and enjoy the “Drama Pages” a.k.a. Editorials / Opinions; always entertaining! However, yesterday’s story about the “junkyard” prompted me to chime in with my own opinion.
First, I do not know the individual and have no personal interest in any of it. What bothers me is that a town government is punishing a citizen for something seemingly so stupid! I assume he is paying his property taxes and that none of his “junk” has endangered the environment by leaking into groundwater, etc. So who gives a crap if he collects stuff?
Is it an eyesore? Depends on who you ask, perhaps. But is it anyone else’s business? NO!! I drive by it daily, the same stuff has been there for years, and it certainly does not appear that much, if anything, has been sold (to be a junkyard business). And Ms. Specter-Morgan says that “no one from the town has been on the property to inventory vehicles” ... so how can you determine what he has and has not sold?
I got really pissed when I read that they want to fine this guy $105,000 for non-compliance with their ordinance(s) ... REALLY? What happened to “Live Free or Die,” leaving the citizens alone to pursue their happiness?
This isn’t about anything but abuse of power and theft of money from a taxpayer. If the town wins and fines this guy that amount, what recourse will he have?. Spending thousands on appeals while defending himself? Having the town put a lien on his property? Or the town taking his property to satisfy the fine?
This stuff should really concern everyone! We are becoming over-run with rules, laws, and obtrusion into all of our personal lives. Some laws and rules are needed for a civilized society, but there is a fine line between reason and absurdity. I hope this guy is successful in defending himself, while the town racks up its own costs frivolously. There are so many more pressing issues in society, why do some town officials need to infringe on others’ personal choices that are not affecting other citizens? They keep screwing with people needlessly, make their lives miserable, back them into a corner, then wonder why some people snap? It is his property, geez, leave the guy alone!
William Fogg
Ashland
