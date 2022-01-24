To The Daily Sun,
The Gunstock Area Commission should be delighted that Heidi Preuss, a local, experienced talent and an Olympic champion skier, is willing to share her extensive knowledge in regards to skiing endeavors with them. Myself, as a Swiss native and after a 26-year teaching career at RIT in upstate New York, I found the perfect place on Lake Winnipesaukee for a wonderful retirement that includes skiing. For 21 years, I’ve enjoyed Gunstock. In the past, I had the pleasure to meet Heidi Preuss and her parents. Always loved and admired Heidi's career. Heidi keeps abreast with what is going on at other, more famous skiing resorts. While scuba diving in the Cayman Islands, I did meet and dive with the three-time U.S. Olympic champion skier Heidi Voelker, who is now the Ambassador and director of the Park City’s Deer Valley Skiing areas. Heidi Preuss spent considerable time in Park City and most likely, still communicates with Heidi Voelker, exchanging ideas of how to enhance skiers experiences. Such on-site skiing experiences as Heidi Preuss has are very much needed, especially with such exiting plans like the Gunstock expansions being on the horizon.
Bear in mind, it’s not just skiing what Gunstock is all about. When my granddaughter, living in Germany, did visit, we enjoyed the summer activities at Gunstock as one of the very best. It was the highlight of her visit.
Please support Heidi Preuss to become a Gunstock Area Commissioner. If that is not possible or does not work out, she should be on board as an experienced consultant.
Werner Rebsamen
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.