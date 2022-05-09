To The Daily Sun,
I am in strong support of the proposed HUB for the town of Moultonborough. Moultonborough has always been a community centered town, and a facility like the HUB is exactly what our town needs to continue to support: all ages (including our seniors), demographics, and ranges of social interaction. Please come out on Saturday, May 14, in support of the HUB. This is our town's future health, well being, and to keep us up with current times.
Wendy Clattenburg
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.