To The Daily Sun,
In response to Chuck McGee’s attack letter regarding John Morrissey, Democratic candidate for House Representative from Carroll County 4, I am a bit amused by his “What about tactics?” referencing high tax states like California, Connecticut and Illinois. Let’s not compare apples and oranges.
Let’s get down to the issues raised by Mr. Morrissey in his last opinion piece —investing in the future of N.H. So where do the incumbents, Glenn Cordelli and Karel Crawford stand on investing in the future? Mr. Morrissey’s platform clearly outlines issues that N.H. must attend to and address. To name a few: affordable housing so that young families and businesses will be attracted to the area, a livable wage, maintaining our high-quality public education versus school vouchers, access to affordable health care. For more details on where Mr. Morrissey stands go to www.Morrissey4NH.com.
I have not read one opinion piece by either Representative Cordelli or Representative Crawford during this campaign. Where do the incumbents stand on investing in the future of Moultonborough, Sandwich and Tuftonborough? Let’s hear from them.
Judy Eklund
Moultonborough
