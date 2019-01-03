To The Daily Sun,
So early in Concord and already it seems Democrats are putting sugar soft laws here in Our State Of Calif ... oops, Sorry ... NH.
I’m a Vietnam veteran who does not own a weapon (gun) “as yet” but I do believe any person with background check should be allowed and a State Rep in the State House should be allowed and if he or she can’t handle it — like drops it, as we are supposed to believe happened “so many times” — then obviously the weapon should by removed from the person and not returned until proven that he or she has had proper training. Easy!
As for “mandatory” sexual harassment training? Maybe necessary, some are idiots, just fact. I know, should know better with all of what we hear and see, but today saying, “Hey, nice dress,” could be taken as, “What you lookin’ at Willis?” Not taking this lightly, but you get my drift?
Anyway, not just looking at Democrats but as an Independent, is Concord going to be “Swampish” — like you-know-where? It’s all about Me and My Party and little about New Hampshire and the People.
We voted and, from early looks — from what I read and hear — we did it again! Shame on us, we fell for it!
Bob Jones
Meredith
