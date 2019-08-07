To The Daily Sun,
The atheists who complained they didn't want prayer in our schools also said you better not allow the students to read the Bible in school, even though the Bible says, "Thou shalt not kill," and "love thy neighbor as thy self." The same Bible that said thousands of years ago that people would forsake the Ten Commandments as a moral code, committing adultery, stealing, lying, and killing (Matthew 24:12). For years we’ve been telling God to get out of our schools, and our lives, and now we wonder why all the mass shootings. Really?
The entertainment industry makes TV shows and movies that promote profanity ,music that encourages rape, drugs, murder and suicide. We spend billions of dollars to participate in Halloween because of retailer conditioning. This is a holiday which celebrates death, fear, violence and gore. Yet we believe nobody takes these things seriously so we say okay. Now we're asking ourselves why our children have no conscience, and why it doesn't bother them to kill strangers, their classmates, and themselves. To put it simply, we are reaping what we have sown.
Len Hanley
Barnstead
