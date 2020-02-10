To The Daily Sun,
I urge my fellow New Hampshirites to vote their conscience and select the candidate that they truthfully think is best for the country. We should NOT make our choices based on who we think other people will choose in later contests. We have tremendous power and responsibility as the fortunate citizens of the state with the “First in the Nation” primary. It is NOT our job to push forward the candidate prefered by the establishment, nor those that get the most media coverage, and certainly NOT those leading polls based on name recognition. Rather, it is our duty and privilege to research the candidates’ positions and vote to give a platform to the candidate that we personally believe is best for everyone. Show the country who you trust to lead us forward, because beyond delegates, we can provide something much more valuable, legitimacy.
Furthermore, no matter with which party your affiliate, I urge you to consider Andrew Yang. His proposals may seem extreme on the surface, but they are truly logical and well-reasoned. If you take a minute to review his message and understand the dangers that our economy faces through advancements in technology, I believe you will begin to see that he is not simply touting a liberal agenda, but honestly championing a better future for us all.
Andrew Yang will bring us together again, as “One Nation,” where every other candidate will unfortunately only perpetuate our divide.
Craig Wilkins
Bridgewater
