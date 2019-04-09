To The Daily Sun,
E. Scott Cracraft must have been joking when he claimed to be against bullying in his April 2 column. Cracraft uses his position as a featured columnist to smear millions of individuals that he doesn’t know just because they have made different choices or hold different political views. And, Cracraft supports expanding the power of the biggest bully of all, the government which enforces its demands with fines, prisons, and guns.
It’s time for Cracraft to name names and provide specific examples if wants to complain about bullying by others.
Cracraft condemns as bullies anyone who currently supports President Trump. After all, what has Trump been doing for anyone to support? Stimulating our economy to create more and better jobs, enforcing our laws to protect American citizens, enabling out energy independence improving our prosperity and national security, passing tax cuts that benefit most non-rich Americans, stopping fines for not purchasing high-cost and outrageously poor value Obamacare insurance, enabling lower cost health insurance choices, standing up for American workers with our trading partners, standing up for American taxpayers with our NATO allies who haven’t fulfilled their obligations, stopping ISIS’s slaughter of innocents, fulfilling several prior presidents’ promises to Israel, standing up to our potential enemies to create a safer world, supporting our allies around the world, etc.
Cracraft calls Trump a bully. The fact is that Trump is primarily a counter-puncher who responds when attacked. Trump has endured three years of baseless attacks of all kinds, including Russian collusion, obstruction of justice, and even described as treasonous. After three years of investigations by hundreds of people costing many millions of dollars, no wrongdoing by Trump has been identified.
Despite the lies and fake news about him, Trump has only defended himself verbally, unlike Obama he hasn’t sent the FBI to investigate journalists (e.g., James Risen and AP employees), censored White House press reports, intimidated reporters’ sources, or collaborated to block reporters from reporting (e.g., Sharyl Attkisson), etc.
In most columns Cracraft calls Trump racist, sexist, and cruel… without evidence. Was he racist when Trump was Jessie Jackson’s guest of honor at his Rainbow PUSH Coalition Conference for two consecutive years? Was he being sexist when he put Barbara Res in charge of his Trump Tower project? Is it sexist to love and admire women? (If so, most men are guilty.) Was Trump cruel when he enforced the same laws in the same ways as Obama? No. Trump only became a horrible person when he declared his candidacy as a Republican; he became even more horrible by being elected.
Which elected Democrat has provided more good jobs to Blacks, Hispanics, and women? With Black, Hispanic, and female unemployment at historic lows, with about one million more job openings than people on unemployment, with wages rising and taxes reducing, it looks like we needed this type of “racist, sexist” president decades ago!
The idea that Cracraft is “anti-bullyist” is a joke. It’s just that his leftist views are so bad and indefensible that he has to resort to calling people with different political views bullies. Cracraft also wants to extend the power of the biggest bully of all, the government.
Consider: government sent 29 heavily armed SWAT officers to bang in the doors of and arrest Paul Manafort and Roger Stone, who were cooperating with investigators, had no records of violence, were no threat to anyone, and were willing to peacefully surrender. Consider: not only does Obamacare (government) force everyone to buy health insurance, you must buy a specific type (high-cost, low-value, often unaffordable) plan (even if it means losing your insurance, hospital, and/or doctor) or be fined.
Cracraft has one thing right; Trump is dangerous to one entity, the Washington establishment (Democrats, Republicans, the bureaucracy, and special interests). Trump has exposed the treachery of the Washington establishment which has gained power, fame, and wealth by acting in their own interests rather than the interests of the American people. Trump is opposed by powerful interests because he shows that our government can work for the best interests of the American people.
Don Ewing
Meredith
