To The Daily Sun,
I don't usually write letters to the editor, but Steve Earle's very short letter in the Feb. 9 edition is filled with false information. The COVID vaccine is not intended to keep you from getting the virus, but preventing you from dying from it. So those 70% of people he is "quoting" all could have had far worse symptoms or been dead. The statement that smallpox and polio were not viruses is just not true. From the Mayo Clinic: "Polio is an infectious disease caused by a virus that can spread from person to person and cause paralysis." And "smallpox was once one of the leading health threats facing the human species. Caused by a virus, smallpox used to kill up to a third of the people who developed the illness." The reason both of these viruses are no longer around is that everyone was required to get them as they were public health issues and I too got them in elementary school. In the future, The Daily Sun should be providing a link on letters such as these that continue to promote false information.
Tony Greco
Moultonborough
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.