To The Daily Sun,
Former Governor Hugh Gregg would surely be astonished at the prospect of the “first in the nation primary” having so diverse a gaggle of contestants!
Do we connect the dots like a tournament ladder? There will be several candidates who gain momentum, but how do we make a significant choice?
Having passed 91 on my aging odometer, I rule out all who are above the age of 70. Period — too risky. Next, one should sort out the issues and values — climate change, women’s rights, undo corporate influence and money, change congressional rules of seniority with possible term limits, fight voter suppression, and support Medicare for those who choose it. The candidate must have a Rolodex of high quality and competent appointees.
My conclusion: Tom Steyer is the candidate who best meets the criteria — he will meet and greet on Thursday, Jan. 9, from 12:45 to 3 p.m., at Lakes Region Community College on Route 106 in Laconia.
So until persuaded otherwise, Go Tom!
Sidney Lovett
Five-term State Rep. for Grafton 8
First Chair of NH Lakes Association
Holderness
