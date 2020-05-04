To The Daily Sun,
We all have so many people to thank during these difficult times: Our health care workers who are working tirelessly to deal with this crisis.
Locally our Hannaford grocery workers, Aubuchon and RiteAid staff and postal workers who are always there with a smile to serve their customers. Those people who care enough about these workers to wear protective masks and take precautionary measures to ensure everyone's safety. And, of course, The Laconia Daily Sun for its online edition. During these difficult days, when we are not out to get the paper editions, this is a primary lifeline to information, especially local and state information. Thank you all.
Tom Stankosky
Meredith
