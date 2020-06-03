To The Daily Sun,
I have spent over 50 years on the Weirs boardwalk and beach. One of the things I have most appreciated has been the open views from the beach and boardwalk to Eagle Island and Meredith Bay. Most any early morning people have coffee and enjoy the view. Look at any old postcard and you will see the same.
I can't imagine looking out over or not being able to see through a giant double-dice-cube that is The Dive. I don't see how the city of Laconia is responsible for the craft landing in the lake with no place to call home. I also wonder how a private dock expansion can be put on public docks. The view of the Mt. Washington was sufficient for me.
I also wonder the effect of the new dock on the ability to dock on the footbridge side. Given that the back spaces are roped off during Bike Week, I wonder how this new structure will encroach on the beach. I have a great idea, which was used over the Mass Pike. Why not lease the airspace over the lake? Think of all the additional tax revenue from new second homes and condos. Trailers work well for people who do not have a slip, always have.
Tom Scribner
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.