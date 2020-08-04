To The Daily Sun,
To The Jim Mayotte family of Sandbornton:
I personally understand your grief. Have faith that this act does not represent the majority of us who live in and love our Lakes Region. Readers would not know of your lost or the previous destruction of your property (is this how Portland started?) and that of others if not for these letters.
We have read about political suppression with the theft and vandalism or Norm Silber’s political sign. I too had to signs disappear and have made reports of the removal and theft of my political signs to the New Hampton, Meredith, and Bristol PDs. I have replaced most of them and will ask other brave residents to place them on their property even though one resident has declined a replacement out of fear of destruction to their personal property next time.
My belief is that the political ideology of the left, which encourages these acts, is not aimed at you personally but to attacked and intimidate anyone with an opposing ideological view (again is this how NAZI Germany came about?). I pray my attempt to comfort you and give you the strength to persevere to exercise your constitutional rights and in knowing that these acts are not aimed at you personally.
Tom Ploszaj
Center Harbor
