To The Daily Sun,
Plymouth voters, on behalf of the Plymouth Fire-Rescue, I would like to thank you for supporting our budget requests at the Annual Town Meeting on March 9. We deeply appreciate it. It is nice to know that you support us in our time of need in order that we may do the same for you.
Please don’t hesitate to contact us if we may be of service to you.
Fire Chief Tom Morrison
Plymouth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.