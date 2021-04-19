To The Daily Sun,
“No free society can be rooted in utter subjectivity.” Looks like Mr. Shapiro has hit upon a truth; but of course, he handles it poorly. The American version of freedom is utter subjectivity. It leaves no room for any communal obligations. Most on the right put their private needs and property above communal needs and do so because they believe it is their right; no, obligation to do so. Dislike of government, taxes, and insistence on guns to protect their identity and property, and home schooling are pretty obvious manifestations of the “me first” insistence.
The Mr. Shapiros of this world have long been the purveyors of this “freedom” culture. One of its hallmarks has been the bullying that Mr. Shapiro is so expert on. We just endured four years of executive bullying capped off by a bungled coup attempt. No that’s not true says the right these were just the actions of freedom loving people. BS!
Now in New Hampshire we are further concerned that the long-time conservative overseers of this culture might be considered responsible for their sponsorship of said culture. Therefore, there is a house bill passed that prevents any mention of their tutelage on this matter. We should not discuss racism or ethnic internment because, I guess, it will shed dark shadows on the reality of or cultural past. See we are even free to rewrite history.
Finally, it is at least in recent years, the conservatives who, faced with the weakening reality of their cultural position have waged the Culture War. The challenges to that old culture demonstrates in their minds the value of that culture. You see that culture says that each individual is true and therefore they must be true; true to deny, to impose privilege, condemn change, to whine about the suggestion that they do change; and to even create wacko conspiracy theories that support the old ways. That’s the again in MAGA.
The sad reality is that the American version of freedom is flawed. Seemingly unlimited space and fewer people have left that reality go unchallenged. Living on the geographical fringes has been a proxy for “I can do what I want.” That geographical and social isolation is now gone and the need to be communal is upon us with all of it operational demands. The right suggests that any movement away for the past is socialism. It is not! It is social responsibility.
I have come to expect this anti socialism attitude from my generation from those who feel that the changing world is responsible for their current perhaps unflattering condition. It is pretty depressing to have a young man of Mr. Shapiro’s age and credentials establishing reasons for why he too might find himself brought down by the geographic and demographic changes in today’s world. You would think that he would use his collection of degrees to find a way forward rather than to challenge reality, and deny the past for a return to yesteryear. Sad!
Timothy Pease
Gilmanton Iron Works
