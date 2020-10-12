To The Daily Sun,
It’s time for a reality check. Are you still afraid of Covid-19? Are you still wearing a mask everywhere you go?
Have you thought about why you’re doing this? You’re afraid, right? What are you afraid of? Are you fearful that you’re going to die?
It’s a known fact that when you’re afraid of anything, your brain automatically shuts down your ability to think clearly. Fear creates panic. Any decent psychologist will confirm this ingrained behavior in all human beings. This is why the military trains recruits in boot camp to minimize fear. If you panic on the battlefield, you almost always die.
Let’s look at what you’re afraid of. Have you bothered to process the CDC survival rate data? Age 0-19 has a 99.997 percent survival rate. Age 20-49 has a 99.98 percent survival rate. Age 50-69 has a 99.5 percent survival rate. Age 70+ has a 94.6 percent survival rate.
There’s a small problem with the data used to compute these percentages. There are reports of people dying from Covid-19 who were never sick nor showed symptoms. The mother-in-law of a friend of mine was sent back to Heaven in April. She was perfectly healthy and peacefully passed away in her sleep in a New York nursing home. The cause of death put on her death certificate was Covid-19.
If there are other cases like this, it means the survival rate is even better than what the numbers show. You’re afraid of a paper tiger. You’ve been played for the past seven months. The mainstream media is continuing to do all in their power to keep you afraid so you don’t engage your God-given critical-thinking skills. It’s time for you to wake up.
Do you go to church? Have you wondered why you’re forced to sit six, or more, feet away from another person yet if you want to fly to Key West tomorrow you can rub shoulders with a stranger inside the plane? Isn’t that odd?
Have you thought about the end game? At what point do you finally say to yourself, “This is nuts! There’s no need for a silly mask. There’s no need for all these crazy lines on the floor.”
Remember back in early March when the media was thrusting on you the reason for all your rights being taken away? They beat the drum, “Flatten the curve!” Have you become so comfortable wearing a silly mask that you’ve not bothered to ask yourself, “How darn flat does the curve have to get for goodness sake!”
Don’t you find it interesting that the media, and our governor, has swept all those flatten-the-curve graphs under the carpet?
It’s never been about science. Start using common sense. It’s about control. You’re being controlled. You’re being played. Continue on this path and you’ll die either curled up in a ball of fear on your bed crying, or you’ll die on your knees next to a trench.
Tim Carter
Meredith
Log In
