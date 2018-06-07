To The Daily Sun,
Oh, how we pine for the "good ole days." A spate of letters in the past few weeks waxed nostalgic about 19th and 20th Century European immigration to the U.S. The writers correctly credit this influx with the building of our great country. They reminisce about the downtrodden Irish or Poles or Italians who rose to the challenges of discrimination to achieve better lives for all.
All true but, alas, they are remiss in their recounting since they fail to mention entry processing through Ellis Island in accordance with our immigration laws. In so failing, they imply those who want to see our immigration laws enforced are anti-immigration xenophobes. This is a false implication but smearing all conservatives with characteristics of a few is an oft-used tactic.
Peter Conant
Lincoln
You know this for a fact?!😂
