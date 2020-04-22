To The Daily Sun,
Ruth Larson again exhibits her “ignorance is bliss” platform.
I know it’s hard to grasp in view of liberal group think, but if you don’t approve of people getting back to work you can stay in. You’re pompous effort to force your self important-opinions on the rest of us is why Democrats can’t find a competent candidate to face President Trump.
Thomas Bogan
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.