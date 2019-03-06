To The Daily Sun,
Micheal Sweet: reading a "FREE" paper does not make you a socialist. It makes you a fool. Because like every other free thing in the world, someone else is paying your share. In this case, the advertisers.
Thomas C. Bogan
Laconia
