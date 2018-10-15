To The Daily Sun,
Contrary to the opinion in a 10/10-printed letter - you are at your best, also including national and world news. Maybe some read only this paper. Ignorance may sometimes be bliss, true. But we live in a wide, deep world. To be responsible in our conversations and our votes, we need reliable information. Yeah! to this particular media outlet for recognizing that, and thank you for those daily choices you make for readers.
Lynn Rudmin Chong
Sanbornton
