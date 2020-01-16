To The Daily Sun,
Truth has always been challenged. Such as the recent question asked by Bill Dawson of Northfield. “Were the founders possessed with a need to communicate a sense of unity?” To ask if the founders were“possessed” in itself implies the answer to the leading question, “How did the name of our country originate?” As it appears on the original document: In Congress, July 4, 1776. The unanimous Declaration of the thirteen united States of America.
One it seems would hardly assume they were “possessed” in titling their declaration to the King of England. For others to simply adapt the simple, smaller, lower case lettering into titling “The United States” hardly makes a case for questioning the “possessed” state of mind of the founders.
Truth never is the same, even as it appears before us; it has been studied and documented that it is so; it is one reason that the Supreme Court was established and that judges should study and find not by their interpretation by current understanding but as understood as when it was written. It is for Congress to write law, the court to judge its constitutionality when challenged, a week or a hundred years after.
Truth: In case, recently I was told by a student at Plymouth State University that the United States government (federal government) rules the nation. If that were true, then how is it that three-quarters of the states can amend the Constitution without consent of the federal government, but an amendment written by the U.S. Congress needs approval by three-quarters of the states before it can take effect? Additionally, the states can call for a Constitutional Convention, setting their own rules, and proceed without approval of the Congress, Court, or President.
So is truth. Politically, the contest between John Adams and Thomas Jefferson was much uglier than today’s, and so foul against Andrew Jackson and his wife, it killed her.
Truth: https://tinyurl.com/tveauj9, as put forward by Alex Baldwin. An actor must take on the character they portray and be able to return to the character of their original self, not who they wished they could be or think that they are, not always an easy thing to do. “Tip” O’Neill worked with President Reagan. Both knew themselves before achieving position; does Nancy Pelosi as Speaker?
The Democrat Party isn’t what it was. One candidate promises $1,000 a month to everybody if elected. At $175,000,000,000 a month, that might win an election, but difficult to agree with.
Science doesn’t seek truth, but fact, and they at times change, but with proof. Truth, our trees don’t turn a different color in the fall, they lose color (green), allowing other colors to show.
A formula for governance is for the losing party to work with the wining party and show the electorate they can, and detail what they will do; not down, demean, etc. the other party. Sixty-three million people are not stupid and don’t like be thought to be. Truth.
G.W. Brooks
Meredith
