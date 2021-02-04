To The Daily Sun,
I read with interest the article in which Donavan Fenton, a Democratic representative from Keene, and Joe Alexander, a Republican from Goffstown are co-sponsoring a bill to appoint an inspector for nursing homes.
At present, oversight of nursing homes falls under the state's Health and Human Services Department, which has their hands full.
In their opinion, an inspector general for inspecting and accountability of the state's nursing homes would be a plus. I agree, how about you?
Nice to see a Democrat and Republican working together for a common goal.
Theresa Gebhard
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.